Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins Game's PC Version Launches on November 28

Gama launched for PS4 on November 14

Ninja Kamui : Shinobi Origins

Ninja Kamui

Rainmaker Productions andannounced last Wednesday that they will release the game based on theanime digitally on PC viaon Thursday.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 on November 14. The game was originally released for Nintendo Switch on May 30.

G.rev ( Senko no Ronde , Yurukill: The Calumniation Games ) developed the game.

Rainmaker Productions describes the game:

In Ninja Kamui : Shinobi Origins , race against the clock as you slash and shoot your way through hordes of henchmen and deadly ninjas as Tsukumo. The adventure begins as you uncover a sinister plot by AUZA to massacre his old ninja allies. Armed with his sword and "TYPE 0" boost gear, Tsukumo faces off against a cast of brutal ninja assassins - many of whom are from the NINJA KAMUI anime.

Adult Swim premiered the Ninja Kamui anime with both its English dub and Japanese audio with English subtitles during the Toonami programming block on February 10. The anime debuted streaming on Max on February 11.

Sunghoo Park ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The God of High School ) directed the futuristic action/adventure anime. Takeshi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai , Star Wars: Visions , Batman Ninja ) designed the characters. Park's new studio E&H production and Sola Entertainment ( The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim , Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Ultraman ) produced the anime.

