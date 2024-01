Ninja Kamui Anime Debuts on Toonami on February 10 (Updated)

Anime streams on Max on February 11

Image via Adult Swim's Twitter account

announced onon Wednesday that the anime will premiere on theprogramming block on February 10 at 12:00 a.m. EST (effectively, February 11). The anime will stream on Max on the following day.

Update: The series is getting a game adaptation titled Ninja Kamui : Shinobi Origins in spring 2024.

Adult Swim describes the anime:

Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin - a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming “death,” Joe will re-emerge as his former self - Ninja Kamui - to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.

Sunghoo Park ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The God of High School ) is directing the futuristic action/adventure anime Ninja Kamui . Takeshi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai , Star Wars: Visions , Batman Ninja ) is designing the characters. Park's new studio E&H production and Sola Entertainment ( Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim, Blade Runner: Black Lotus , Ultraman ) are producing the series.

Update: Added information on game. Source: Press release