Box of Light Manga Creator Seiko Erisawa Announces New Manga

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine revealed on Wednesday that Box of Light manga creator Seiko Erisawa will launch a new series Yowabi no Mahō (Magic of Weak Flames) in the magazine's February issue on December 27.

The story follows the powerful magician Suzuki who is trying to find a way to restore their magic. The series was originally a one-shot.

Erisawa launched the Box of Light ( Hikari no Hako ) manga in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Flowers magazine in 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the series in English. Shogakukan shipped the third compiled book volume in November 2023 and Seven Seas will release the third volume in English on December 31.

