Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Game Launches for PC on December 11

Game launched for Switch in N. America, Europe on February 27

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island

Steam

announced on Wednesday that it will release its game for PC viaon December 11.is also listing the game's soundtrack and "DLC Plus Pack" for sale separately, as well as in bundles.

Spike Chunsoft released the game for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on February 27.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island—a distant isle rumored to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates. To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island.

The game is titled Fushigi no Dungeon Fūrai no Shiren 6: Tokurojima Tankenroku in Japanese, and launched in Japan for Switch on January 25.

The game is part of Chunsoft 's rogue-like Mystery Dungeon game series.