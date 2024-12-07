Kazuki Yao to Step Down From One Piece Franky Role

Screenshot from preview of episode 1 of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga Image via One Piece Official YouTube Channel © 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

The official X/Twitter account for thefranchise revealed on Sunday that voice actorwill step down and "graduate" from the role of Franky in the franchise, and will be replaced. The announcement stated this decision was the result of a long discussion process.

The stage presentation for One Piece that will be held at the Jump Festa '25 event on December 22 will announce the successor to the role, and will also serve as a "graduation ceremony" for Yao.

Yao also posted on his X/Twitter account about the situation, stating, "A sad farewell has come, a separation with a person I have spent nearly a quarter of a century with." He added that a gap has now opened up between his "ideal" Franky and himself, and so he decided to "depart from the Thousand Sunny for now." He expressed his sadness and frustration, and apologized, but added that a "su~per~ replacement" is being prepared.

The X/Twitter account for the franchise had announced in October that Wataru Takagi was replacing Yao as the voice of Jango in episode #1,121, due to Yao's poor health. Yao voices Franky, Jango, and Bon Clay in One Piece .

In mid-October the franchise announced that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc will continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

The official X/Twitter account of Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sunrise 's Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage smartphone game revealed on September 24 the game's new story titled "Crossover UCE," with voice actor KENN credited as the voice of Judau Ashta, instead of Yao. The account later explained that KENN was substituting as the voice of Judau due to production schedule issues.