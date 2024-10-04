One Piece Anime Substitutes Kazuki Yao With Wataru Takagi as Jango's Voice

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the One Piece franchise announced on Saturday that the next television anime episode, Sunday's episode #1,121, is substituting Kazuki Yao with Wataru Takagi as the voice actor of Jango due to Yao's poor health.

Yao also voices Franky and Bon Clay in One Piece , but the X/ Twitter account did not make any mention about Yao voicing or not voicing Franky once the character appears again in the anime. The above announcement only stated Takagi will replace Yao as Jango for Sunday's episode.

Takagi previously voiced Jango in the One Piece: Django's Dance Carnival film, and has had other roles in One Piece such as Bellamy and Vander Decken IX.

The official X/ Twitter account of Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sunrise 's Mobile Suit Gundam: U.C. Engage smartphone game revealed on September 24 the game's new story titled "Crossover UCE," with voice actor KENN credited as the voice of Judau Ashta, instead of Yao. The account later explained that KENN was substituting as the voice of Judau due to production schedule issues.