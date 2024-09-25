Mobile Suit Gundam: U.C. Engage Game's New Story Substitutes Kazuki Yao With KENN as Gundam ZZ's Judau Ashta

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sunrise 's Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage smartphone game revealed on Tuesday the game's new story titled "Crossover UCE," with voice actor KENN credited as the voice of Judau Ashta, replacing Kazuki Yao . The account later explained that KENN was substituting as the voice of Judau due to production schedule issues.

The game's new "Crossover UCE" story, which will be available starting on October 4, is set on the planet Axis, and features the characters Kamille Bidan, Amuro Ray and Judau Ashta from the Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ series. Kamille Bidan and Amuro Ray are still voiced by Nobuo Tobita and Tōru Furuya , respectively.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage game launched in Japan in November 2021. The game launched in the West for iOS and Android in October 2023.

Yao has voiced Judau Ashta in the 1986 Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ anime series, and in the 1989 Mobile Suit SD Gundam's Counterattack anime film. Yao has also voiced the character in other Gundam OAVs, with the 2001 Gundam Evolve OAV as the most recent.

KENN voiced Zhang Fei God Gundam in the 2019 SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden and 2021 SD Gundam World Heroes anime. Most recently, KENN voiced Ojelo Gabel in the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime series.