Gundam: U.C. Engage Game Heads West for iOS, Android on October 17

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that it will release Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sunrise 's smartphone game, in the West for iOS and Android devices on October 17.

The game launched in Japan in November 2021.

The war simulation game takes place on the Universal Century timeline of the first Gundam series and its sequels. The game features 6 vs. 6 3D battles, special moves, over 200 Mobile Suits, franchise characters, and animated scenes.The game is free-to-play with optional in-app purchases.

Source: Mobile Suit Gundam : U.C. Engage game's website and Twitter account via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.