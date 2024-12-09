Tekken 8's New Video Teases Winter Update, Season Pass 2

2nd season pass launches in spring 2025

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a new video for its Tekken 8 game on Sunday. The video previews the game's upcoming winter update features and second season pass launching in spring 2025. The video also teases an announcement at The Game Awards event on Thursday.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26. The game featured 32 characters at launch. The game crossed 2 million copies in sales worldwide in February.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan were all playable characters at launch.

Eddy Gordo was added to the game on April 4 as the first DLC character, followed by Lidia Sobieska on July 22, and Heihachi Mishima on September 30.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertaiment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.