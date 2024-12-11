The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Anime's Promo Video Reveals 5 Cast Members, January 12 Premiere

Video previews opening/ending theme songs

Kadokawa revealed on Thursday a promotional video, visual, five cast members, and January 12 premiere for the television anime of Koyoshi Nakayoshi 's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World ( Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru ) manga. The video previews Hikaru Makishima 's opening theme song "Cuz I," and Aya Uchida 's ending theme song "Explosive Heart."

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Haruka Shiraishi as Raniya

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

Makoto Furukawa as Azir Anuma Kukuja

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

Ryōko Shiraishi as Shauha

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Abu Dhabi

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

Kenichi Suzumura as Vidan

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

Tomoya Itō as Tо̄go Asagaki/Kizuna Red

as Tо̄go Asagaki/Kizuna Red Konomi Inagaki as Idola Avom

as Idola Avom Minami Tanaka as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost

as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost Tomohiro Ōno as Rosie Mist

The anime stars:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU /SOTSU ) is directing the anime at Satelight . He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Pokémon ) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama ( Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayaki Ito. Koichiro Kameyama ( Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in April.

Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Thursday.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.