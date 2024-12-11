News
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Anime's Promo Video Reveals 5 Cast Members, January 12 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kadokawa revealed on Thursday a promotional video, visual, five cast members, and January 12 premiere for the television anime of Koyoshi Nakayoshi's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World (Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru) manga. The video previews Hikaru Makishima's opening theme song "Cuz I," and Aya Uchida's ending theme song "Explosive Heart."
The newly announced cast includes:
- Tomoya Itō as Tо̄go Asagaki/Kizuna Red
- Konomi Inagaki as Idola Avom
- Minami Tanaka as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost
- Tomohiro Ōno as Rosie Mist
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU/SOTSU) is directing the anime at Satelight. He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka (Pokémon) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayaki Ito. Koichiro Kameyama (Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Main action animators: Toshiharu Sugie, Akihiro Taniguchi, Kōdai Iwata
- Effects animation director: Takashi Hashimoto
- Prop, mecha, and suit design: Yoshitaka Taniguchi
- Kaijin design: Ryōsuke Shibuya
- Monster design: Kō Inaba
- Transformation motion supervisor: Teruaki Ogawa
- Transformation motion director: Nobuhiro Suzumura
- Art setting and art director: Hosoi
- Color design: Harue Ono (MADBOX), Ryoji Nagasawa
- 3DCG director: Hiroyuki Gotō
- Director of photography: Natsumi Uchida (Animo Caramel)
- 2D works: Shoyato Kinoshita (Animo Caramel)
- Editor: Shūji Matsumoto
- Animation producer: Hideaki Hata
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:
Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!
Kadokawa's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in April.
Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Thursday.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.