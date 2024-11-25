Hikaru Makishima, Aya Uchida Perform Themes for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Anime

Series debuts in January 2025

Kadokawa announced on Monday the theme song information for the television anime of Koyoshi Nakayoshi 's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World ( Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru ) manga. Hikaru Makishima is performing the opening theme song "Cuz I," and Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Explosive Heart."

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 中吉虎吉／SQUARE ENIX・異世界レッド製作委員会

The anime will debut in January 2025, and stars:

Tomoya Itō as Tо̄go Asagaki/Kizuna Red

as Tо̄go Asagaki/Kizuna Red Konomi Inagaki as Idola Avom

as Idola Avom Minami Tanaka as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost

as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost Tomohiro Ōno as Rosie Mist

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU /SOTSU ) is directing the anime at Satelight . He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Pokémon ) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama ( Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayaki Ito. Koichiro Kameyama ( Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in April.

Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's seventh volume on August 9, and will release the eighth volume on December 12.



Source: Press release