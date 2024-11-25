News
Hikaru Makishima, Aya Uchida Perform Themes for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kadokawa announced on Monday the theme song information for the television anime of Koyoshi Nakayoshi's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World (Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru) manga. Hikaru Makishima is performing the opening theme song "Cuz I," and Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Explosive Heart."
The anime will debut in January 2025, and stars:
- Tomoya Itō as Tо̄go Asagaki/Kizuna Red
- Konomi Inagaki as Idola Avom
- Minami Tanaka as Teltina Liz Wagrel Alvarost
- Tomohiro Ōno as Rosie Mist
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU/SOTSU) is directing the anime at Satelight. He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka (Pokémon) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayaki Ito. Koichiro Kameyama (Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Main action animators: Toshiharu Sugie, Akihiro Taniguchi, Kōdai Iwata
- Effects animation director: Takashi Hashimoto
- Prop, mecha, and suit design: Yoshitaka Taniguchi
- Kaijin design: Ryōsuke Shibuya
- Monster design: Kō Inaba
- Transformation motion supervisor: Teruaki Ogawa
- Transformation motion director: Nobuhiro Suzumura
- Art setting and art director: Hosoi
- Color design: Harue Ono (MADBOX), Ryoji Nagasawa
- 3DCG director: Hiroyuki Goto
- Director of photography: Natsumi Uchida (Animo Caramel)
- 2D works: Shoyato Kinoshita (Animo Caramel)
- Editor: Shūji Matsumoto
- Animation producer: Hideaki Hata
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:
Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!
Kadokawa's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in April.
Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's seventh volume on August 9, and will release the eighth volume on December 12.
Source: Press release