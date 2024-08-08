News
Koyoshi Nakayoshi's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan & Alex Mateo
Kadokawa announced on Friday that Koyoshi Nakayoshi's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World (Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru) is getting a television anime in January 2025. The company revealed a promotional video, visual, cast, and staff.
The anime stars:
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU/SOTSU) is directing the anime at Satelight. Atsuhiro Tomioka (Pokémon) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayaki Ito. Koichiro Kameyama (Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo) is composing the music.
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Wing Nerima manga cafe posted a photo of newly published manga volumes that have arrived at the cafe on Thursday. In the photo, the wraparound jacket band on The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga volume features the phrase, "TV anime starting on January 2025." The manga's seventh compiled book volume will formally ship on Friday.
新刊入荷いたしました！#ギフテッド#月刊少女野崎くん#経験済みなキミと#戦隊レッド異世界で冒険者になる#スライム倒して300年#剣士を目指して入学したのに魔法適正9999なんですけど#回復術士のやり直し pic.twitter.com/xuOZof91Xs— wing練馬店 ウイング練馬店 (@NerimaWing) August 8, 2024
Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!
Kadokawa's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in April.
Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's sixth volume on November 10.
Sources: Email correspondence, Wing Nerima X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history