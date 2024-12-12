Shenmue's Yu Suzuki Develops Steel Paws Mobile Game for Netflix

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced a new game by Shenmue creator Yū Suzuki titled Steel Paws , which will debut on Netfflix Games for mobile devices in 2025.

Shenmue creator Suzuki and YS-Net previously released a game titled Air Twister for iOS devices on Apple Arcade in 2022.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim announced their collaboration to produce Shenmue the Animation , an anime series adaptation of Yū Suzuki 's Shenmue game series in 2020. The anime premiered in February 2022 on both Crunchyroll and Adult Swim . Toonami aired the show in North America with an English dub , and Crunchyroll streamed the English-subtitled version worldwide outside of Japan and China. The series premiered in Japan in April 2022.

Shenmue III was originally slated for release in December 2017, but was pushed back to the second half of 2018 and then to 2019. The game was then slated for release in August 2019, but was delayed again before finally debuting in November 2019. The game released in November 2019 for PS4 and PC via Epic Games Store. The game debuted on Steam in November 2020.