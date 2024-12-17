Ya Boy Kongming! Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga is getting a live-action film adaptation titled Paripi Kōmei THE MOVIE ( Ya Boy Kongming! the Movie) on April 25. The staff also released a behind-the-scenes video.

The film is set during "Music Battle Awards 2025," a music festival in which Japan's three major labels compete for the top spot.

The following cast reprise their roles from the live-action TV series:

Osamu Mukai as Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang)

as Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang) Moka Kamishiraishi as protagonist Eiko

as protagonist Eiko Dean Fujioka as Liu Bei

as Liu Bei Mirai Moriyama as Owner Kobayashi

New cast members include (name spellings not official):

Fuju Kamio as Sima Jun, a young strategist and a descendant of Zhuge Kongming's greatest rival Sima Yi

Wednesday's Campanella member Utaha as Shin, a singer and Jun's sister

Utaha will also sing in the film as her character.

Series director Shūhei Shibue will return as director for the film, along with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter.

The cast and staff members will hold a live talk event on February 22, where they will perform songs and discuss the series.

The Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia compilation film for the anime series screened in Japanese theaters on March 1.

The live-action series premiered in September 2023 on Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot and ended in November 2023.

© Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1, 2021. The company describes the manga:

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023.