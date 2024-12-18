Freedom Wars Remastered Game Streams Opening Movie

PlayStation Japan streamed a new trailer on Wednesday for Bandai Namco 's remaster of the Freedom Wars PlayStation Vita game Freedom Wars Remastered for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam .

The game will launch for on January 10, 2025 (January 9 in Japan).

Freedom Wars Remastered will feature 4K resolution, upgraded textures, 60 FPS, an updated weapon crafting system, and difficulty settings.

Bandai Namco describes the game:

In the distant future, humanity is in a struggle to survive. Pollution has devastated the planet, and the remnants of humanity are divided amongst city-sized prisons called Panopticons. So scarce are resources that living itself is a crime and those born are immediately given a million years of prison time. Dubbed “Sinners” the only option other than awaiting death in prison is to fight for freedom with allies for resources, to rescue citizens from abduction by rival enemies, or take up arms against other enemy Sinners.

The original Freedom Wars debuted for PS Vita in Japan in June 2014 and in North America and Europe in October 2014.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.