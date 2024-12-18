Kowloon Generic Romance Anime Unveils Trailer, Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Jun Mayuzuki 's Kowloon Generic Romance manga revealed a trailer, visual, cast, and staff on Tuesday:

Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Ryōtarō Okiayu as Miyuki Hebinuma

Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Taito Ban as Tao Gwen

Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Aoi Koga as Yaomay

Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Sayumi Suzushiro as Xiaohei

Image via Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Love Hina , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation . Jin Tanaka ( Oshi no Ko ) is writing the script. Yuka Shibata ( Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You ) is designing the characters. Yūji Kaneko ( Kill la Kill ) is the art director.

Image via Comic Natalie © 眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

The anime will debut in 2025.

Haruka Shiraishi plays Kowloon-based real estate agent Reiko Kujirai (pictured right) in the anime, while Tomokazu Sugita plays her colleague Hajime Kudō.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open in 2025. Riho Yoshioka (Blind, Anime Supremacy!) plays Reiko Kujirai in the live-action film, while Kōshi Mizukami ( Nina, My Love ) plays Hajima Kudō.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English and describes the story:

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City: a dystopian townscape where the people are brimming with nostalgia, and where the past, present, and future converge. Amid the hidden emotions and extraordinary daily lives of the men and women working in its confines, a tale of romance begins to unfold for real estate agent Reiko Kujirai―one that feels as familiar as Kowloon itself…

Mayuzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on October 18. Yen Press released the eighth volume on September 17.

Mayuzuki's previous manga was After the Rain , which launched in Shogakukan 's Monthly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2014 and transferred to Weekly Big Comic Spirits in early 2016, where it serialized a new chapter every other week until it ended in March 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2018. Vertical licensed the manga, and released the complete manga in five omnibus volumes

The After the Rain manga's 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in January 2018 on the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV . The show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2018.

Sources: Kowloon Generic Romance anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.