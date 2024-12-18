Manga Author Ayano Natsume Launches New Manga

Natsume launches Osana Najimi na Kimi ga Tamaranaku Daisuki! manga on Friday

Osana Najimi na Kimi ga Tamaranaku Daisuki!

Square Enix

Ohitoyoshi Bōken-sha, Tensei Shōjo wo Hiroimashita

Gangan Online

The January 2025 issue of'smagazine revealed on December 12 that, image right) will launch in advance a new manga titled(I Irresistibly Love You, My Childhood Friend!), on'sapp on December 20. Additionally, Yūya Takano (Mamono-tachi wa Katazuke Rarenai) will also launch in advance the(A Friendly Adventurer Picked Up a Reincarnated Girl) manga, on theapp on December 24. The manga is an adaptatation of's light novel series of the same title.

Natsume's Osana Najimi na Kimi ga Tamaranaku Daisuki! manga centers on first year high school student Asahi, who thinks the world of his childhood friend Kazune. Asahi cannot resist Kazune's cuteness and coolness, and just cannot stop his love for his childhood friend.

Takano's Ohitoyoshi Bōken-sha, Tensei Shōjo wo Hiroimashita manga tells the story of a C-rank and kind adventurer Sirius. He saves a girl named Kukuru from a monster attacking her, and his life begins to change as he starts living with the surprisingly versatile Kukuru.

Natsume's Lofty Flower, Fall for Me!! manga launched on Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website in 2015. The manga ended in its eighth compiled book volume in 2019. Crunchyroll and Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga in English digitally.

Takano launched the Mamono-tachi wa Katazuke Rarenai ( These Monsters Can't Clean Up ) manga on Gangan Online in 2018, and the series ended in 2020.

