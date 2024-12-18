News
Manga Author Ayano Natsume Launches New Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Natsume's Osana Najimi na Kimi ga Tamaranaku Daisuki! manga centers on first year high school student Asahi, who thinks the world of his childhood friend Kazune. Asahi cannot resist Kazune's cuteness and coolness, and just cannot stop his love for his childhood friend.
Takano's Ohitoyoshi Bōken-sha, Tensei Shōjo wo Hiroimashita manga tells the story of a C-rank and kind adventurer Sirius. He saves a girl named Kukuru from a monster attacking her, and his life begins to change as he starts living with the surprisingly versatile Kukuru.
Natsume's Lofty Flower, Fall for Me!! manga launched on Square Enix's Gangan Online manga website in 2015. The manga ended in its eighth compiled book volume in 2019. Crunchyroll and Square Enix's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga in English digitally.
Takano launched the Mamono-tachi wa Katazuke Rarenai (These Monsters Can't Clean Up) manga on Gangan Online in 2018, and the series ended in 2020.
Source: Monthly Shonen Gangan January 2025 issue