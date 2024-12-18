The Witch and the Knight Will Survive's Gonbe Shinkawa Launches New Manga

Shinkawa's new manga Uzono Shiniko Hōkoku launched on Monday

Kadokawa 's ComicWalker manga website published the first chapter of Gonbe Shinkawa 's new manga titled Uzono Shiniko Hōkoku (Uzono Shiniko Report) on Monday. The manga is an adaptation of Bunkichi Majima's novel of the same title. Asahiro Kakashi is credited for the manga's name composition.

Image via ComicWalker © Gonbe Shinkawa, Bunkichi Majima, Kadokawa

The manga is about the informal investigation carried out by the Japanese government, the military, investigative agencies, and ordinary citizens since 1892, about the strange phenomena called "Uzono Shiniko." It is said that if a human, animal, or any inanimate object's name is changed to "Uzono Shiniko," it suddenly attracts disaster.

Dai Chikamoto and Shinkawa launched the The Witch and the Knight Will Survive ( Majo to Kishi wa Ikinokoru ) manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in June 2021. The manga ended in its third compiled book volume, which shipped in Japan in October 2023. Yen Press published the manga's final volume in English on October 15.

Yen Press is also releasing Shinkawa and Shien Bis ' The Wolf Never Sleeps manga and Shinkawa and Yuba Isukari 's Yokohama Station SF manga in English.

Source: ComicWalker





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.