The Witch and the Knight Will Survive Manga Listed as Ending in 3rd Volume

Majo to Kishi wa Ikinokoru

The Amazon listing for the third compiled volume of authorand artist's) manga states that the series will end with that volume. The manga's third volume will ship on October 4.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English and describes its story:

When the lord's son, Agredios, returns to his village after a long hunt, he is shocked to discover that all the laughter and clamor that he knew so well has disappeared. When he finds out that the cause of the tragedy is a “witch” living in the “Forbidden Forest,” he turns his despair into rage and sets off on a journey seeking revenge for those he loved...

Chikamoto and Shinkawa launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in June 2021. Kadokawa shipped the second compiled volume of the manga in November 2022.

Yen Press is also releasing Shinkawa and Shien Bis ' The Wolf Never Sleeps manga and Shinkawa and Yuba Isukari 's Yokohama Station SF manga in English.



