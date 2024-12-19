×
Live-Action Light Shop Adaptation Boosts Viewership of Original Webtoon by 1,870%

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Author Kangfull's Moving webtoon also sees rise in viewership

Image via Light Shop's official wesite
© Disney+

Hulu original series Light Shop is gaining traction, bringing renewed attention to its original webtoon.

Kakao Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the viewership for the webtoon on Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page surged 187 times from pre-release levels between December 3, the show's premiere date, and December 15. Revenue from the webtoon also saw a 159-fold increase during the same period.

The series debuted on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in other regions on December 3 with its first four episodes.

Light Shop delves into themes of life, death, and the liminal space between the two. The original webtoon was serialized in 2011.

The show boasts a star-studded cast, including Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Lee Jung-eun, and Kim Min-ha. Kangfull, the author of the original webtoon, is writing the screenplay.

The series' success has also sparked renewed interest in Kangfull's other works, particularly his popular webtoon Moving. Over the same period, Moving experienced a doubling of viewership and a threefold increase in revenue. Moving also inspired a live-action series available on Hulu and Disney+.

This trend underscores how streaming adaptations can breathe new life into original webtoon series, amplifying their reach and boosting creators' engagement and revenue.

Sources: Kakao Entertainment Website

