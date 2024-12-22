Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga Game Ported to PS4, PS5, Switch, PC

2010 PSP game gets worldwide release on newer platforms in 2025

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga

PlayStation

The publisher refint/games is listing Nihon Falcom'sgame for a worldwide release on4,5,Switch, and PC via/GOG. The release will feature fully English dubbed audio as well as the original Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The game originally launched in Japan in July 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. Here is refint/games' desciprion of its upcoming release:

Maximum Thrill! High-Speed Battle Action!

The fast-paced action that earned acclaim in Ys SEVEN is back and better than ever! With the ability to jump adding a whole new layer of speed and strategy, you'll soar across vast battlefields while unleashing thrilling combos that take the excitement to the next level. Familiar characters from the Trails in the Sky series showcase their mastery of diverse crafts, delivering familiar yet dynamic attacks you can only experience in this title! Bringing the Story to Life with Full Voice Acting!

Featuring a stellar cast of voice actors from the Ys and Trails series, every scene comes to life with full voice acting. Their powerful performances heighten the drama of battles and cutscenes. Falcom All-Stars! A Cast of Beloved Characters!

In addition to the playable characters, many fan-favorite characters from various titles join as support characters! These allies provide powerful backup in heated battles, which will assist you in achieving victory. Let their guidance lead you to triumph!

NIS America will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game for Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in English in early 2025. The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in September 2022. The game debuted for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch on July 25.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 1st ) game, the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky game, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in fall 2025. The original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky debuted in Japan for PC in 2004.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game in English on July 5 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam . The game debuted for PS4 in September 2021.

Sources: Famitsu via Siliconera