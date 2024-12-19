Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Remake Game's Announcement Trailer Reveals Fall 2025 Release

GungHo Online Entertainment started streaming the announcement trailer for Nihon Falcom's Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 1st ) game, the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky game, on Wednesday. The video revealed the game's simultaneous worldwide fall 2025 release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam . GungHo will release the game in the West with English and Japanese dub , and English, Japanese, French, and German subtitles.

The original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky debuted in Japan for PC in 2004. The game later got releases on PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

XSEED Games localized and released The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2011 for PlayStation Portable. The game inspired the The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky ( Eiyū Densetsu: Sora no Kiseki ) anime in 2011.

NIS America will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game for Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in English in early 2025. The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in September 2022. The game debuted for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch on July 25.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game in English on July 5 for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam . The game debuted for PS4 in September 2021.