The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Game's Trailer Reveals July 5 Release in West

Game launches for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the West on July 5.

The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak debuted for PS4 in September 2021. The game later got ports on PS5 and PC via Steam .

NIS America describes the game:

The spriggan known as Van Arkride is an underground professional that accepts work from any client and acts as a detective, negotiator or bounty hunter with no allegiance. However, the course of his life will change forever when he takes on a strange case that threatens the entire nation. Slash your way through intense combat that springs to life with beautiful visuals, and craft your own gameplay experience in Calvard with features such as high-speed mode and a new alignment system!

The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise . The game takes place in the Republic of Calvard.

Source: Email correspondence