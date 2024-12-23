A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Anime's 2nd Half Promo Video Reveals New Cast, Theme Songs & Artists

The official website for the television anime of Mai Tanaka 's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! ( Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita! ) manga revealed on Monday a new cast and the promotional video for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year). The video reveals and previews the new opening theme song "Bakesou na Kokoro" by Sou , and reveals the new ending theme song "Yōkai Rendezvous" by REAL AKIBA BOYZ .

Stage actor Yuu Fukuzawa will join the anime's cast in his first voice acting role as Kurai Takahashi, a servant of the Nyuudou family:

cours

The anime debuted on October 8 on, and streams the series as it airs. The anime will have a continuous two-(quarter of a year) run.

The anime stars:

Katsumi Ono ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V , Skeleton Knight in Another World , Beast Saga ) is directing the anime at Satelight , Deko Akao ( Anonymous Noise , B-PROJECT , Noragami ) is in charge of series scripts, and Natsuki is designing the characters. Music group Four Eight 48 performed the first cours ' opening theme song "Ebi Zori Turn!," and artist Yuika performed the ending theme song "Bokurashisa."

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga digitally. Yen Press describes the manga:

Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix will publish the manga's 18th compiled book volume on January 27. Yen Press will publish the 16th volume on February 18.



Sources: A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.