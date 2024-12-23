Manga Erotics F Site to Post New Works by Usamaru Furuya, Asumiko Nakamura, More

New website launched in November

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Ohta Publishing 's Manga Erotics F magazine announced on Friday that it is adding new titles from a variety of authors to its new website starting in spring 2025.

The authors include:

The new works are the second phase of the return of Manga Erotics F . The first phase was the launch of the website and hosting an archive of more than 100 previously serialized titles including Usamaru Furuya 's Lychee Light Club , Asumiko Nakamura 's All about J , and Natsume Ono 's Ristorante Paradiso , among others.

The magazine states it offers a place to freely showcase works that express diverse depictions of gender, and open explorations of eroticism to better society's understanding and acceptance.

The magazine ended publication in July 2014. The bimonthly magazine launched in January 2001 as a merger of the Manga Erotics and Manga F magazines, under the supervision of manga creator Naoki Yamamoto ( Dance Till Tomorrow , Believers , Arigatou ).

