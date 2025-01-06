Yanagi Takakuchi's Drunk Bullet Manga Ends on January 12

Manga about ex-serviceman's quest for booze launched in June 2024

Image via Amazon ©Yanagi Takakuchi, Shueisha

'smanga website and app service posted the 24th chapter of'smanga on Sunday. The chapter confirmed that the series will end in its next chapter on January 12.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

After surviving World War I, Gary, a liquor-loving ex-serviceman, finally makes his way home. To his shock, Prohibition has post-war America in a chokehold! The curtains open on Gary's action-packed quest for a sweet, shining glass of booze!

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on June 16. Mamoru Tsuchiya is credited for supervision. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 4, and the second volume on December 4.

Takakuchi's four-volume Harahara-sensei manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in August 2021, and ended in October 2022.



Source: Shonen Jump+