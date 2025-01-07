Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Manga Resumes After 10 Months on Tuesday

Chapter 52 is 1st new one since March 2024

©Yukito Kishiro, Kodansha

Gunnm: Kasei Senki

'sapp published the 52nd chapter of's) manga on Tuesday. It is the first new chapter since March 12, 2024.

Kishiro had announced on his blog in January 2024 that he finished chapters 47 to 51 of the manga. Kodansha published those chapters from January to March of last year.

Kishiro then announced in November that he has completed the manga's 56th and final chapter. Kishiro also announced that the story will continue under a different name as a new series later this year.

Kishiro launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in April 2014, and Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in April 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle in English in February 2018. The company will publish the 10th volume on February 18.

The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app after Kodansha 's Evening magazine ended publication in February 2023.

In the story, the cyborg "mechanical angel" Gally (Alita in English translation) goes to Mars to discover her roots and seek the truth about herself.

Kodansha USA Publishing released Kishiro's Battle Angel Alita manga in hardcover 2-in-1 omnibus volumes starting in November 2017. The company published the sixth omnibus volume in April 2019.

Battle Angel Alita ran in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1995, followed by the 1995-1996 prequel Ashen Victor and the single-volume GUNNM : Other Stories . The story continued in 2001 with the partial retelling Battle Angel Alita: Last Order , which moved to Kodansha 's Evening magazine as the result of an issue between Kishiro and Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine.

Viz Media previously published the original manga and Ashen Victor in North America. Viz also published the first 15 volumes of Last Order before Kodansha USA Publishing took over to publish the final four volumes. Kodansha later released Last Order in omnibus editions.

Kishiro's original Battle Angel Alita ( GUNNM ) manga inspired a live-action film by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez . The film opened in early February 2019 in the U.K. and in several countries in Asia before its U.S. debut later that month. The film also opened in Japan in February 2019 and ranked at #2 at the Japanese box office.

Source: Comic Days