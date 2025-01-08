Manga UP! Global Adds My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL, A Howl of the Heart Manga

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Riyo Yorima/Square Enix

My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL

A Howl of the Heart

Manga UP! describes My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL :

Starting a new job at “Delivery Eats” has one BIG challenge—a scary-looking lady who's a regular customer. She glares at you every time you deliver her food, and in this rural town, there's only one delivery boy to handle her orders. But on his next visit, she finally speaks—and he recognizes her voice as none other than his favorite VTuber, Hanae Fuwari! Even more shocking, she offers to pay him just to chat with her?! This is the comedic tale of an introverted delivery boy and a shy but intimidating-looking woman getting a second chance at youth!

Yorima launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan pixiv on June 8. Square Enix shipped the first compiled book volume of the manga on June 20.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Ayato Miyoshi/Square Enix

Manga UP!

A Howl of the Heart

Amid war, Tenyoh and Uru are more than comrades-in-arms—they're as close as brothers, or perhaps a pair of mated birds. Living and fighting among their country's elite troops, they share a deep bond of love. But fate suddenly tears them apart when Uru is killed behind enemy lines, leaving Tenyoh with nothing but a kiss and a promise to live on. Two years later, Tenyoh is tasked with launching a surprise attack on the enemy general, Kakezuki...but this general bears the face of his beloved Uru. Who—or what—is Kakezuki? What really happened to Tenyoh's lost love? Follow their journey in this historical, Chinese-style BL .

describes

Miyoshi launched the manga in Square Enix ' CMOA in January 2024. Square Enix shipped the first volume of the manga on June 20.

Source: Email correspondence