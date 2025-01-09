Gamaran: Shura Manga Ends in 6 Chapters

Series entered "final battle" with 30th volume in March 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Yōsuke Nakamaru, Kodansha

The 305th chapter of'smanga revealed on Thursday that the series will end in six chapters.

The series entered the "final battle" in its 30th compiled book volume last March.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the series in English and describes the story:

It's been two years since the infamous Unabara Tournament, but things aren't over for Iori Sengoku—in fact, he's received a summons from the Tokugawa Shogunate. He's to join in battle against the Shogunate's top martial artists to determine the strongest of the lot. Not only that, he's accompanied by the sword-crazy Ran Ichinose. No matter what, this is an adventure you won't want to miss-the thrilling sequel to Gamaran !

Nakamaru publishes the series on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website. Kodansha shipped the 33rd volume on November 8.

The series is a sequel to Gamaran . Nakamaru launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2009. Kodansha shipped the 22nd and final volume in August 2013. The company also published the series in English.

