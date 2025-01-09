Hiroshi Shimomoto's Smother Me Manga Ends on January 16

Manga about assassin, blind girl launched in October

Image via Amazon ©Hiroshi Shimomoto, Shueisha

'smanga website and app service revealed on Thursday that'smanga will end in its next chapter on January 16.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

In the oppressive city of Detroit, Akio is sold by his dad and becomes an assassin known as Snake. Day after day, he simply follows orders. But suddenly, he meets a blind girl and finds new meaning in life…!

The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on October 3. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on December 4, and will publish the second volume on February 4.



Source: Shonen Jump+