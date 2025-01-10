News
Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds The Revenge Widow Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kurosawa R debuted manga in April 2015
AI localization company Orange Inc. added Kurosawa R's The Revenge Widow (Fukushū no Mibōjin) manga to its "emaqi" e-bookstore service during the week of January 10.
The manga debuted in Futabasha's Action Pizzazz Special in April 2015 until February 2016, then it began seriazliation in Doku Ringo in November 2016. Futabasha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on November 30.
The company describes the manga:
Revenge feels good - or at least, that's what Mitsu Suzuki, a talented contract engineer at an IT company, believes.
In fact, Mitsu has infiltrated the company with a hidden agenda: To settle the score with every person who drove her husband to suicide, one by one.
The manga debuted in Futabasha's Action Pizzazz Special in April 2015 until February 2016, then it began seriazliation in Doku Ringo in November 2016. Futabasha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on November 30.
Source: Email correspondence