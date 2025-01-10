Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds The Revenge Widow Manga

The “Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime” exhibition in Ikebukuro chronicles the genre from Gigantor to The Big O!

― The history of anime giant robots is, well, giant. It's pretty much inevitable that the current Tokyo exhibition, “Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime,” which runs at the Sunshine City complex in Ikebukuro until January 13, offers only a select guide to the genre....