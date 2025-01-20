Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc Stage Play Unveils More Cast, Trailer, Key Visual

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the stage play adaptations of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga revealed new cast members, a trailer, and key visuals for the "Swordsmith Village Arc" stage play on Monday.

Kazuki Katō plays Kokushibō.

Kenji Urai plays Dōma.

The show will run from April 11-20 at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo, and from April 25-27 at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo.

Shōgo Sakamoto will return from the previous "Entertainment District Arc" stage play as Tanjirō Kamado. Karen Takahashi and Yoshihide nSasaki also return from the previous stage plays as Nezuko Kamado and Muzan Kibutsuji, respectively.

Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is directing and writing the play, and Shunsuke Wada is composing the music.

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in January 2020, and in Kobe in January and February 2020. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Kyoto in October 2022. The manga also inspired a traditional Noh-Kyōgen stage play that ran in Tokyo and Osaka in 2022. The fourth stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in November to December last year.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime adaptation premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special. Ahead of the arc's premiere, two specials for the previous Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime aired also in April 2023. Theatrical screenings of the anime opened in February 2023 in 418 theaters in Japan. The screenings included episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings played in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film trilogy will debut in 2025.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.