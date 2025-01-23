I Just Wanted to Say... Picture Book Gets Anime Short

Yumi Shimokawara 's picture book I Just Wanted to Say... ( Ne Ne Anone ) inspired an anime short. Animehon, a new animation initiative from Kodansha , posted the 30- second commercial version of the animation and the two-minute director's cut version on Friday.

The short is the fourth project in the Animehon initiative, which animates short videos based on Kodansha 's picture books ( ehon in Japanese).

Kodansha describes the story:

Chick tells Mouse, "I love you." Mouse tells Duck, "I love you." Duck tells Rabbit... What happens when Rabbit can't quite get the words out? Animals share their joy and affection with full-body expression in this picture book perfect for reading aloud and with plenty of opportunities for hugs.

Namiko Ishidate (animation director for Penguin Highway , A Whisker Away , Ghost Cat Anzu ). Mizutani Satoko voices the short. Yuri Habuka composed the music. Fanworks animated the short.

Kodansha published the book in 2020.