Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection's Introduction Trailer Streamed

Collection to have online play for some games, more new features

Konami began streaming an introduction trailer on Friday for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game. The video highlights the games included in the collection, and also revealed new features, such as online play for some games; hidden characters and cards to unlock; the ability to rewind, fast forward, or reset Duels; and a digital gallery with box arts and manuals.

Image via Konami © 2020 Studio Dice/SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, Konami, Konami Digital Entertainment

The full list of games includes:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction

Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004

Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler

Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005

The collection will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on February 27, 2025.

The anthology collects several early Yu-Gi-Oh! games to commemorate the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game's 25th anniversary. The collection will include a new save/load feature as well as online support for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist . Some titles will be updated with online support after the release.

The game's English website previously revealed that its physical edition will include one of two random Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie's Feather Duster cards. The website notes that the cards are only available in the Americas and Europe, and that there will be a different version of the bonus cards in Japan.

Konami Digital Entertainment announced the establishment of its own anime studio, KONAMI animation , in February 2024. The studio debuted its first animation, the " Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles " anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary. A new series of promotional net anime shorts also titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles will debut in April.