News
Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection's Introduction Trailer Streamed
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Konami began streaming an introduction trailer on Friday for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game. The video highlights the games included in the collection, and also revealed new features, such as online play for some games; hidden characters and cards to unlock; the ability to rewind, fast forward, or reset Duels; and a digital gallery with box arts and manuals.
The full list of games includes:
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel
- Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005
The collection will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on February 27, 2025.
The anthology collects several early Yu-Gi-Oh! games to commemorate the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game's 25th anniversary. The collection will include a new save/load feature as well as online support for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist. Some titles will be updated with online support after the release.
The game's English website previously revealed that its physical edition will include one of two random Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie's Feather Duster cards. The website notes that the cards are only available in the Americas and Europe, and that there will be a different version of the bonus cards in Japan.
Konami Digital Entertainment announced the establishment of its own anime studio, KONAMI animation, in February 2024. The studio debuted its first animation, the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles" anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary. A new series of promotional net anime shorts also titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles will debut in April.
Source: Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game's website, Gamer