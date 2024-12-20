Yu-Gi-Oh! Gets Series of Promotional Net Anime Shorts in April 2025

Konami Digital Entertainment revealed on Saturday that the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game is getting a series of promotional net anime shorts that will debut in April 2025 titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles . The series will stream on the " Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Channel" on YouTube , with a new episode debuting every month.

KONAMI animation is animating the shorts. Konami had announced the new studio in February, alongside a previous Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles anime's website © 2020 Studio Dice／SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI ©Konami Digital Entertainment

The latest anime in the franchise is Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. The anime premiered in April 2022, and entered its third year of airing in April 2024.