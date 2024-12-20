×
News
Yu-Gi-Oh! Gets Series of Promotional Net Anime Shorts in April 2025

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New episode to debut on YouTube each month

Konami Digital Entertainment revealed on Saturday that the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game is getting a series of promotional net anime shorts that will debut in April 2025 titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles. The series will stream on the "Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Channel" on YouTube, with a new episode debuting every month.

KONAMI animation is animating the shorts. Konami had announced the new studio in February, alongside a previous Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.

ygo-the-chronicles-kv-2
Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles anime's website
© 2020 Studio Dice／SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI ©Konami Digital Entertainment

ygo-the-chronicles-kv-3
Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles anime's website
©2020 Studio Dice／SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI ©Konami Digital Entertainment

The latest anime in the franchise is Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!, the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. The anime premiered in April 2022, and entered its third year of airing in April 2024.

Source: Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG's YouTube channel

