Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, April 9 TV Premiere

The official website for Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering , television anime for MOVIC 's Hana Doll* franchise , began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Clockwork Flowers" by in-story idol group Anthos, and also reveals the anime's April 9 television premiere date. The trailer also reveals the anime's ending theme song "Fall leaves after fall," also by Anthos.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and TV Aichi on April 9.

In the story of the "2.5D idol project," the "Hana Ningyō Project" (Flower Doll Project) exists to artificially create the "perfect idols" by implanting special flower seeds inside their bodies. The franchise follows the growth of young men who dedicate their lives to the project.

The franchise features the seven-member all-male group Anthos* and the three-member all-male group Loulou*di. The franchise features music, drama CDs, and merchandise. The first drama CD with two songs shipped in June 2019. The "intellectually stimulating" content in the drama CDs include many investigative elements.

The anime will adapt the "first season" of the drama CD series, titled "Flowering." The franchise is currently on its third season of drama CDs.

A manga for the franchise titled Hana-Doll*~Flowering~ Boys were still in a dream launched in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2020.

