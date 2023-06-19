Movic's Hana-Doll* 2.5D Idol Franchise Gets Anime

Anime to adapt project's "1st season" of drama CDs

MOVIC announced on Monday that its Hana-Doll* 2.5D idol project is getting an anime adaptation titled Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering .

Image via Hana-Doll*'s website © 2019HANA-Doll

A manga for the franchise titled Hana-Doll*~Flowering~ Boys were still in a dream launched in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2020.

In the story of the idol project, the "Hana Ningyō Project" (Flower Doll Project) exists to artificially create the "perfect idol" by implanting a special flower seed inside a body. The franchise follows the growth of young men who dedicate their lives to the project.

The franchise currently features the seven-member all-male group Anthos* (pictured above) and the three-member all-male group Loulou*di. The franchise features music, drama CDs, and merchandise. The first drama CD with two songs shipped in June 2019. The "intellectually stimulating" content in the drama CDs include many investigative elements.

The anime will adapt the "first season" of the drama CD series, titled "Flowering." The franchise is currently on its third season of drama CDs.

Source: Comic Natalie