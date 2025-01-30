Piczle Cross: Rune Factory Game's Trailer Reveals February 20 Release

Rainy Frog announced logic puzzle game in September 2024

Rainy Frog began streaming a trailer for it and Score Studios' Piczle Cross: Rune Factory game on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's February 20 release date for the Switch and PC via Steam . Rainy Frog announced the game in September 2024.

The game will support English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. The game's English website states the game will release in 2025 for Switch and Steam .

The Steam listing describes the game:

Experience the character, monsters and world of the Rune Factory series through addictive nonogram logic-puzzles!

Marvelous is developing both Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and Rune Factory 6 as new games in its Rune Factory RPG/farming game franchise . Marvelous is launching Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on May 30 in both Japan and the West.

Rune Factory 3 Special , the remake of Rune Factory 3 , launched for the Switch in Japan in March 2023. XSEED Games released the game in the West in September 2023 for both Switch and PC via Steam .

XSEED Games released Marvelous' Rune Factory 5 game in July 2022 for Switch and PC via Steam .