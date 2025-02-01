Yumi Nakata Ends How to Discipline Shishunki-chan Manga in Volume 12

Image via www.amazon.co.jp ©Yumi Nakata, Ichijinsha

Yumi Nakata announced in the 11th volume of the Shishunki-chan no Shitsukekata (How to Discipline Shishunki-chan or How to Discipline an Adolescent) manga on Monday that the series will end in the 12th volume.

The "adolescent romantic comedy" story follows Kōsuke, who enrolls in a specific high school to follow his crush, and the taciturn Kanon — who turns out to be Kōsuke's new step-sister after their parents remarried.

Nakata launched the series in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in February 2019.

Nakata ended the Oku-sama ga Seitokai-chō! ( My Wife is the Student Council President ) manga in August 2018. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped on November 27, 2018. The "erotic comedy" manga follows a student council vice-president who is betrothed to the student president Ui Wakana as his wife.

My Wife is the Student Council President 's 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan in both censored and uncensored versions. Media Blasters plans to release the anime on Blu-ray Disc. The manga's ninth volume bundled an unaired episode.

The anime's second season, My Wife is the Student Council President+! , also had 12 episodes, and premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in both censored and uncensored versions.