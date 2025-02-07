Viz Media Licenses Kingdom Manga

Image courtesy of Viz Media © 2006 by Yasuhisa Hara/SHUEISHA Inc.

announced on Friday that it has licensed'smanga. The company will begin publishing the series on November 11. The manga will also launch on'sservice following each volume's release.

Hara's record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Shueisha published the manga's 74th compiled book volume on December 18.

The historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The anime adaptation's fifth series premiered on the NHK General channel in January 2024.

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The fourth series premiered on NHK General in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Kingdom : Taishogun no Kikan (Return of the General), the fourth live-action Kingdom film, opened in Japan on July 12. Netflix is streaming the film.

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019, and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million at the time). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and screened the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

Source: Press release