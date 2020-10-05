Kingdom Anime Season 3 Slated to Resume in Spring After COVID-19 Delay

Episode 5 was delayed in April

The official website for the Kingdom anime announced on Monday that the third season is slated to resume its broadcast in spring 2021.

The anime's production committee announced on April 26 that it was delaying the broadcast of episode 5 and later episodes of the third season. The committee explained that production had been going forward with enough time allotted, but the Japanese government's state of emergency declaration against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly impacted the production schedule.

The third season of the anime of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga premiered on NHK General on April 5 at 24:15 (effectively, April 6 at 12:15 a.m.). Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Hara's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Hara said he is considering writing up to 100 volumes. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second season premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed the series in North America and released both anime on DVD in 2016.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation by Shinsuke Satō that opened in Japan last April. Funimation began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.