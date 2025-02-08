News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 27-February 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Black Myth: Wukong physical edition debuts at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|22,093
|164,442
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|18,063
|1,157,917
|3
|PS5
|Black Myth: Wukong
|Game Science
|January 30
|10,136
|10,136
|4
|NSw
|Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days2
|Bushiroad
|January 30
|8,980
|8,980
|5
|PS5
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 17
|8,664
|89,860
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,842
|6,227,684
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,636
|8,063,084
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,493
|3,801,348
|9
|NSw
|Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 30
|3,840
|3,840
|10
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|3,749
|988,334
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,390
|5,713,533
|12
|PS5
|Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer Edition
|HoYoverse
|January 31
|3,221
|3,221
|13
|NSw
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|3,119
|34,352
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,694
|5,516,831
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,684
|3,691,431
|16
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,545
|1,540,700
|17
|NSw
|Cuisineer Pomu to Manpuku Dungeon
|Happinet
|January 28
|2,291
|2,291
|18
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|1,831
|116,808
|19
|NSw
|Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
|Binary Haze Interactive
|January 23
|1,759
|11,345
|20
|PS5
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|1,595
|19,631
Source: Famitsu