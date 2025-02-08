×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 27-February 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Black Myth: Wukong physical edition debuts at #3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 22,093 164,442
2 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 18,063 1,157,917
3 PS5 Black Myth: Wukong Game Science January 30 10,136 10,136
4 NSw Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days2 Bushiroad January 30 8,980 8,980
5 PS5 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Koei Tecmo Games January 17 8,664 89,860
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,842 6,227,684
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,636 8,063,084
8 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,493 3,801,348
9 NSw Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Nippon Ichi Software January 30 3,840 3,840
10 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 3,749 988,334
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,390 5,713,533
12 PS5 Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer Edition HoYoverse January 31 3,221 3,221
13 NSw Tales of Graces f Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 3,119 34,352
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,694 5,516,831
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,684 3,691,431
16 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,545 1,540,700
17 NSw Cuisineer Pomu to Manpuku Dungeon Happinet January 28 2,291 2,291
18 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 1,831 116,808
19 NSw Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Binary Haze Interactive January 23 1,759 11,345
20 PS5 Tales of Graces f Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 1,595 19,631

Source: Famitsu

