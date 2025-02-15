×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree returns to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 17,355 1,175,272
2 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 16,254 180,696
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,263 6,237,947
4 PS5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PLAION February 5 6,484 6,484
5 PS5 Black Myth: Wukong Game Science January 30 5,636 15,772
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,244 8,068,328
7 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,817 3,806,165
8 PS5 Dynasty Warriors: Origins Koei Tecmo Games January 17 4,723 94,583
9 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,620 1,544,320
10 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 3,557 120,365
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,257 5,716,790
12 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 3,191 991,525
13 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,678 1,082,360
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,460 5,519,291
15 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 2,457 2,546,951
16 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,265 3,693,696
17 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,037 4,419,157
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,645 1,380,490
19 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 1,621 1,183,614
20 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 1,620 1,296,680

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 27-February 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives