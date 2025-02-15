News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree returns to #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|17,355
|1,175,272
|2
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|16,254
|180,696
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,263
|6,237,947
|4
|PS5
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|PLAION
|February 5
|6,484
|6,484
|5
|PS5
|Black Myth: Wukong
|Game Science
|January 30
|5,636
|15,772
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,244
|8,068,328
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,817
|3,806,165
|8
|PS5
|Dynasty Warriors: Origins
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 17
|4,723
|94,583
|9
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,620
|1,544,320
|10
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|3,557
|120,365
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,257
|5,716,790
|12
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|3,191
|991,525
|13
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,678
|1,082,360
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,460
|5,519,291
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|2,457
|2,546,951
|16
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,265
|3,693,696
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,037
|4,419,157
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,645
|1,380,490
|19
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|1,621
|1,183,614
|20
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|1,620
|1,296,680
Source: Famitsu