How to Keep a Mummy Creator Kakeru Utsugi Launches Romance Manga on February 25

Oshi ga Fan no Fan ni Nacchau Ohanashi manga about idol & fan's relationship

The March issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine announced on Wednesday that Kakeru Utsugi will launch a new manga series titled Oshi ga Fan no Fan ni Nacchau Ohanashi (A Story of an Idol Who Became a Fan of a Fan) on Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website on February 25.

The story centers around Tanpopo, a high school girl who idolizes the singer Itto. However, the last thing Tanpopo would ever want or expect is for Itto to even know that she exists. Unbelievably, Itto not only notices Tanpopo, but becomes a fan of her in return.

Utsugi published a two-chapter short manga version of the story on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on November 13 and 17 last year.

Utsugi launched the How to keep a mummy ( Miira no Kaikata ) manga on the Comico app in 2014, and it is ongoing. The manga's 20th compiled book volume shipped in December 2024. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.