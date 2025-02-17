×
Under the Plum Blossom Tree Boys-Love Webtoon Returns with Season 3

posted on by Wonhee Cho
Most popular Thursday webtoon on Kakao Webtoon returned in Korean on January 29

The webtoon Under the Plum Blossom Tree returned with Season 3 on Kakao Webtoon in Korean on January 29, after a 10-month hiatus. The series, written by Bori and drawn by Baekha, has amassed 320 million views. With Bori's strong historical narrative and Baekha's illustrations, the webtoon has been ranked as the top Thursday series on Kakao Webtoon during its previous seasons. Season 3 has also quickly climbed to the top of the Thursday rankings since its launch.

Set in the Joseon era, the story follows three scholars. Ha-jin, a nobleman's son, enters a Confucian academy to prepare for the state examination alongside his longtime friend Jeong-hyeon. There, they encounter another scholar, Nam-woo, and their intertwined fate unfolds. Known for its bittersweet and beautiful storytelling, Under the Plum Blossom Tree will conclude with Season 3.

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English, although it has yet to announce the English debut date for Season 3. Previous seasons of Under the Plum Blossom Tree are available on Tapas.

Source: Kakao Webtoon's press release

