Apocalypse Hotel Anime Reveals April 8 TV Debut, Manga Spinoff

The official website for CyberAgent and its Cygames Pictures subsidiary's Apocalypse Hotel original television anime announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on NTV on April 8. The anime will stream on ABEMA , Lemino , and Animate Times in Japan.

The anime's official X (formerly Twitter ) account also announced on Friday that the anime will have a spinoff manga titled Apocalypse Hotel Pusupusu ( Apocalypse Hotel Sputtering, seen below) that will launch in Takeshobo 's Storia Dash manga website in April. Izumi Takemoto , the anime's original character designer, is drawing the manga.

Image via Comic Natalie ©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

plays the protagonist Yachiyo (seen below), the hotel manager robot of the Ginzarō hotel.

Kana Shundo (episode director for Saga of Tanya the Evil , Princess Connect! Re:Dive , Luminous Witches ) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures . As previously announced, manga creator Izumi Takemoto ( Teke Teke My Heart , Garden Shimai ) is designing the characters. Natsuki Yokoyama is designing the characters for animation. Shigeru Murakoshi ( Ninja Kamui , Zombie Land Saga , I Parry Everything ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The anime is set in a solitary hotel in Tokyo's Ginza district in a time when society has collapsed and humanity has disappeared, and nature has begun to reclaim most of the land. Ther anime centers on Yachiyo, a hotel management robot who continues to manage the Ginzarō hotel in Ginza alongside other robots, despite the lack of guests. Together, they continue to maintain the hotel while awaiting the return of its owners and guests.

Cygames Pictures ' latest original anime production was Masami Ōbari 's Brave Bang Bravern! , which premiered in January 2024. The studio is also producing the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray , based on Taiyo Kuzumi 's manga, itself based on Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise .