Manga UP! Global Adds Shiki Yamori's The Healer Consort Manga

Manga about nurse ordered to become future emeperor's consort to cure his illness launched in Japan in 2023

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service started publishing Shiki Yamori 's The Healer Consort ( Kōkyū Ihi Den ) manga on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Manga UP! describes the manga's story:

Shirai Ran was just your average nurse in her old world, but after her unfortunate demise, she found herself reincarnated into Sekkakoku—a kingdom where imperial courts hold immense influence. Now living as Byakuran, she decides to use her memories and modern medical knowledge to cure the sick and injured. However, it's not long before rumors of the "great mender" with incredible powers reach the ears of a certain Prince Kuryu. In a shocking turn of events, the emperor-to-be snatches her away and gives her an order—become his consort, and cure him of his peculiar illness!

Yamori launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in September 2023. Shima is credited for the storyboard. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on December 6.

The manga is an adaptation of Ruina 's light novel series of the same title. Starts Publishing published the light novels' first volume with illustration by Misa Sazanami in 2022. The third volume released in May 2023.

Source: Email correspondence