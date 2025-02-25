Summoned to Another World... Again?! Author Kazuha Kishimoto, IsII Launch New Manga

Saikyō no Kensei to Kenja no moto ni Tenseishita Ore wa Mujikaku Musōsuru debuted on February 18

This year's 12th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine reported on Thursday Summoned to Another World... Again?! author Kazuha Kishimoto and Drakengard manga artist IsII 's new series Saikyō no Kensei to Kenja no moto ni Tenseishita Ore wa Mujikaku Musōsuru (I Reincarnated Under the Strongest Swordmaster and Sage and Unknowingly Became Unrivaled) will run simultaneously on the Tonari no Young Jump platform alongside its release on Nico Nico Manga . The series launched on February 18 and is updating every Tuesday.

Image via x.com © IsII, Kazuha Kishimoto, Shueisha

The series follows a salaryman who is reincarnated into an alternate fantasy world as Rain, after sacrificing himself to save a child. He is saved, however, by two famous beauties who are the most feared across the land. Rain's school life begins even as he already leveling up with the cheat skills of both sword and sorcery.

Kishimoto launched the Summoned to Another World... Again?! novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2015, and the main series ended in 2016. Kishimoto also wrote several epilogue chapters for the series between February 2017 and October 2020. Futabasha published the first print novel volume with illustrations by 40hara in October 2015, and published the fifth and final volume in July 2017. Arashiyama launched the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action site in July 2018.

The Summoned to Another World... Again?! series inspired a television anime in 2023.