Koupen-chan Short TV Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, April 6 Debut

The official website for Koupen-chan , the short television anime based on Rurutea 's illustrations of the character of the same name, started streaming the anime's second promotional video on Wednesday. The video unveils more cast members and its April 6 premiere on TV Asahi at 8:28 a.m. JST (April 5 at 7:28 p.m. EDT).

The newly announced cast members are (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Ayaka Saitō plays " Koupen-chan ," a baby emperor penguin who encourages others with positivity.

Kyō Yatate ( Bananya ) is directing the anime at Lesprit . Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch ) is handling the series composition. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp ) is composing the music. Hazumu Sakuta ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan ) is the chief director. Hiroyuki Nemoto ( Heaven's Design Team ) is the art director, and Yoshio Harisaki ( Haikyu!! ) is the assistant art director. Jun Kubota ( Aquarion Logos ) is the director of photography. Daiki Hachimaki ( Tonari no Yōkai-san ) is the sound director. Sachiko Nishi ( Shadows House ) is in charge of sound effects. Stay Luck is handling sound production.

Rurutea originally debuted Koupen-chan on social media in 2017, and the character now has a variety of merchandise.

