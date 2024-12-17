×
News
Koupen-chan Character Gets Short TV Anime in Spring 2025

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ayaka Saitō plays baby penguin character based on Rurutea's illustrations

TV Asahi announced during a livestream on Tuesday a new short television anime "Koupen-chan" based on Rurutea's illustrations of the character of the same name. The anime will debut in spring 2025. The company unveiled a video and visual:

Koupen-chan
Image via Koupen-chan anime's website
© るるてあ/TVアニメ『コウペンちゃん』製作委員会

Ayaka Saitō plays "Koupen-chan," a baby emperor penguin who encourages everyone others with positivity.

Kyō Yatate (Bananya) is directing the anime at Lesprit. Yoichi Kato (Yōkai Watch) is handling the series composition. Akiyuki Tateyama (Laid-Back Camp) is composing the music. Hazumu Sakuta (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan) is the chief director. Hiroyuki Nemoto (Heaven's Design Team) is the art director, and Yoshio Harisaki (Haikyu!!) is the assistant art director. Jun Kubota (Aquarion Logos) is the director of photography. Daiki Hachimaki (Tonari no Yōkai-san) is the sound director. Sachiko Nishi (Shadows House) is in charge of sound effects. Stay Luck is handling sound production.

Rurutea originally debuted Koupen-chan on social media in 2017, and the character now has a variety of merchandise.

Sources: TV Asahi's livestream, Koupen-chan anime's website

