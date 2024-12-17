Koupen-chan Character Gets Short TV Anime in Spring 2025

TV Asahi announced during a livestream on Tuesday a new short television anime "Koupen-chan" based on Rurutea's illustrations of the character of the same name. The anime will debut in spring 2025. The company unveiled a video and visual:

Ayaka Saitō plays "Koupen-chan," a baby emperor penguin who encourages everyone others with positivity.

Kyō Yatate ( Bananya ) is directing the anime at Lesprit . Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch ) is handling the series composition. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp ) is composing the music. Hazumu Sakuta ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan ) is the chief director. Hiroyuki Nemoto ( Heaven's Design Team ) is the art director, and Yoshio Harisaki ( Haikyu!! ) is the assistant art director. Jun Kubota ( Aquarion Logos ) is the director of photography. Daiki Hachimaki ( Tonari no Yōkai-san ) is the sound director. Sachiko Nishi ( Shadows House ) is in charge of sound effects. Stay Luck is handling sound production.

Rurutea originally debuted Koupen-chan on social media in 2017, and the character now has a variety of merchandise.